Karachi’s wait goes on as Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI called off

Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne, right, and his Pakistani rival Sarfaraz Ahmed stand with a trophy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Thirimanne wants the focus to move from security in Pakistan to the cricket itself when their three-match ODI series starts Friday. AP Photo

The 10-year wait for ODI cricket continues for Karachi after the first one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without any play on Friday.

An unusual spell of monsoon rain in the southern port city during this time of the year left the cricket ground completely waterlogged.

Umpires called off the match at 4:30 p.m. local time with no chance of any play.

The second game of the three-match series, which could also be affected by rain, is on Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI in 10 years since Sri Lanka last played here in 2009.

It is the first time since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan with Karachi hosting all three ODIs. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players.

The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty20s at Lahore.