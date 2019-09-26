Mantha, Rasmussen help Red Wings beat Blues

Detroit Red Wings player Dylan Larkin signs autographs for fans outside the Calumet Colosseum on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Calumet, Mich. The Colosseum, built in 1913 and the oldest continuously used indoor ice arena in the world, hosts an NHL preseason game between Red Wings and St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Adam Niemi

Anthony Mantha and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night in a Kraft Hockeyville preseason game.

Mantha opened the scoring in a power play with 4:32 left in the first period and added the winner 1:05 into the second period. Rasmussen scored both of his goals nearly two minutes apart later in the second.

Ryan O'Reilly tied it at 1 for St. Louis 43 seconds into the second period.

Kraft Hockeyville is a yearly event in which the NHL and Kraft bring an exhibition game to a non-NHL city in Canada and the United States. Earlier, Florida played Montreal in Renous, New Brunswick. The cities that host the games also receive funding designed to be used to improve and modernize rinks.

RANGERS 2, FLYERS 1, SO

At New York, Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in New York's victory over Philadelphia.

Mika Zibanejad was the only skater on either team to score in the shootout, using a backhander to beat Carter Hart.

Lias Andersson scored in regulation for New York, and Travis Konecny connected for Philadelphia. Hart made 31 saves.

Prior to the game, Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said center Nolan Patrick has been diagnosed with a migraine disorder, and will not travel with the team to Europe, where they will play Swiss National League team Lausanne on Monday night in the preseason finale, before beginning the regular season Oct. 4 in Prague against the Chicago Blackhawks.

LIGHTNING 4, PANTHERS 2

At Sunrise, Florida, Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves to lead Tampa Bay past Florida.

Down 1-0 after a period, Tampa Bay scored four straight goals spanning 26:34 of the second and third. Cedric Paquette, Yanni Gourde, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots, and Owen Tippett and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers.