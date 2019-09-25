Rookie draft pick Gary Jennings in limbo, Adrian Colbert apparently up from practice squad

Russell Wilson, Luke Willson, Chris Carson and Seahawks begin practice for Sunday at Arizona Russell Wilson, Luke Willson, Chris Carson and Seahawks begin practice for Sunday at Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Russell Wilson, Luke Willson, Chris Carson and Seahawks begin practice for Sunday at Arizona.

Gary Jennings has vanished.

It’s not that the Seahawks need to send out a search party to find their rookie fourth-round draft choice, though.

He’s just disappeared from the field—not that he’d been much of a prescence on it.

All signs from practice, the locker room and around team headquarters Wednesday were that Jennings was off the roster and former San Francisco 49ers starting safety Adrian Colbert was on it.

Jennings was not on the field to begin practice, in the 20 minutes the Seahawks permit media members to watch workouts. Colbert was.

Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reported Colbert was being promoted from the practice squad, and he was taking Jennings’ place on the 53-man active roster.

Nothing was official on that from the team nor the NFL. Not yet, anyway, as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle signed Colbert to the practice squad Sept. 18.

There remained the possibility the Seahawks are trying to trade Jennings off the roster rather than waiving him.

Jennings has been inactive for Seattle’s first three games this season.

He was so injured with a strained hamstring in the spring then so ineffective throughout training camp and the preseason, it appeared he may get waived among the final cuts of the preseason. He would be the highest Seahawks rookie draft pick waived without playing a game for them since wide receiver Chris Harper, a fourth-round choice in 2013.

That, of course, doesn’t count the failed Malik McDowell. Seattle’s first-round pick from 2017 had his career end before it even began, after one rookie minicamp in the spring then a head injury from an ATV accident.

Offensive tackle Terry Poole was Seattle’s fourth-round pick in 2015 before the team waived him in early September and put him on its practice squad for his rookie season. The Seahawks released Poole the following year.

Colbert, 25, is listed as a free safety. He started six games in 2017 and six games last season for San Francisco.

Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson returned to full practice Wednesday. Thompson started the opener at free safety against Cincinnati, then missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Lano Hill has been the strong safety and Bradley McDougald has moved from free safety to strong safety the last two games.

Carroll said Hill has played well enough to continue starting.

“The comp is on, for sure,” Carroll said. “He has played well enough to start for us. We’re lucky in that regard. We’ve got two guys that can start at that spot and feel comfortable about it.”

Rashaad Penny, Duane Brown, Quinton Jefferson do not practice, new injury listed for Ziggy Ansah who is limited in #Seahawks practice. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HcFDRsvrhk — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 25, 2019