No. 17 Huskies earn first Pac-12 win with 28-14 victory over No. 21 USC

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) intercepts a pass on the goal line intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It took three players for the momentum to shift during Washington’s 28-14 victory over USC on Saturday. Three plays for a promising Trojan drive to transform into a UW touchdown and a 21-point cushion for the Huskies.

UW head coach Chris Petersen was asked about the turn of events afterward, just minutes after both teams filed off the field at Husky Stadium. He didn’t even let the reporter finish the question before he interrupted.

“Game-changing,” Petersen said. “That sequence right there, that’s a 14-point swing. … That was the sequence of the game right there. There were a lot of other good plays out there but that was certainly game-changing, for sure.”

It all started with Elijah Molden.

USC running back Stephen Carr had just broken free for a 60-yard gain down the right sideline, moving the Trojans (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) deep into UW (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) territory. USC was threatening to cut into the Huskies’ 20-7 advantage before quarterback Matt Fink targeted Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone. He ran into Molden instead.

The Huskies’ junior defensive back entered the game without a single career interception, a fact defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake grinned about earlier this week. Lake enjoyed teasing Molden about the drought, and openly contemplated starting a tally for the amount of days Molden had been on campus without a pick.

But like never got the chance, and Molden joked after the game that he’ll now have to focus all his attention on senior Keith Taylor, who is still waiting for his first career interception. Molden chose the ideal time for his, jumping the route to give the Huskies the ball at their 4-line line.

Enter Salvon Ahmed, who also happens to be Molden’s best friend. Before every game — and often in the days in between — Ahmed tells Molden that he needs an interception from him. When Molden finally came through, Ahmed had to reciprocate.

On the second play from scrimmage, the junior running back weaved through the Trojans’ defense, cut toward the right sideline and took off for an 89-yard touchdown. Cornerback Chris Steele was closing as Ahmed neared the end zone, but he cut a diagonally across the field to stay in front. After a successful two-point conversion, the Huskies pulled ahead 28-7 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

And as Ahmed reached the sideline, Molden was there to greet him.

“It was a big moment for both of us,” Ahmed said. “We’re cherish it and then we move on. ... I was happy for him but that’s what I expect from him.:

Then he broke into a grin.

“That’s what I need every game,” Ahmed said with a laugh. “(Molden) kind of messed it up for himself, but that’s all right.”

USC responded on its next drive, pulling within 28-14 with 2:10 left in the third quarter on a 44-yard pass from Fink to a wide-open Pittman. Early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies turned the ball over after a bungled trick play led a fumble that was recovered by USC defensive back Chris Steele. But the Trojans couldn’t capitalize as UW held them to a three-and-out.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans drove all the way to the Huskies’ 2-yard line. But UW’s defense came up big again, stopping USC on fourth down to take over with 4:47 left on the clock. The Trojans got the ball back, driving back into Husky territory, before freshman safety Cameron Williams came up with his second interception of the game to seal the win.

The Huskies went into halftime with a 17-7 advantage after jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Redshirt freshman Richard Newton started the scoring on a 1-yard run, recording his seventh touchdown this season. Then, with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, Andre Baccellia dove on a Salvon Ahmed fumble in the end zone to boost the lead to 14-0.

At the start of the second quarter, Aaron Fuller called for a fair catch at the Huskies 5-yard line. UW then committed two penalties, which pushed it back to the 2-yard line before Joel Whitford came on to punt. The Trojans then started their drive at the Huskies’ 39-yard line, eventually scoring on a 3-yard rush by quarterback Matt Fink after a 12-play drive that lasted 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

Leading by a touchdown, the Huskies drove 49 yards in 11 plays to set up a 28-yard Peyton Henry field goal as time expired. Henry added a 35-yard field goal on UW’s first drive of the third quarter to put the Huskies up 20-7 with

After going into the break up 17-7, the Huskies added another field goal — this one from 35-yard out — on their first possession of the second half.

UW will now head out on the road. It will face Stanford next week before traveling to Arizona.

