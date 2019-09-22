Velasquez expected to start for the Phillies against Indians

Philadelphia Phillies (79-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (91-64, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (7-7, 4.89 ERA) Indians: Adam Plutko (7-4, 4.34 ERA)

LINE: Indians -140; over/under is 10 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Indians are 48-32 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.70, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.24.

The Phillies are 36-39 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .366. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-4. Jason Vargas earned his seventh victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Oliver Perez took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and is batting .291. Oscar Mercado is 16-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .473. Adam Haseley is 8-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).