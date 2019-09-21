Sports
Strong, special teams help S. Dakota St. beat Southern Utah
Pierre Strong scored two touchdowns and the South Dakota State special teams blocked three kicks as the Jackrabbits beat Southern Utah 43-7 on Saturday night.
Strong had 11 carries for 85 yards and a score and added a 45-yard touchdown catch. J'Bore Gibbs completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for South Dakota State (2-1), which came in ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches poll.
After forcing the Jackrabbits to punt on the game's opening drive, Southern Utah (1-2) drove to the SDSU 36 where, on fourth-and-5, Thomas Duckett was stopped for a 4-yard loss. On the next play, Gibbs connected with Cade Johnson for a 23-yard gain and, three plays later on fourth-and-3, hit Johnson again, this time for a 30-yard touchdown.
Mikey Daniel scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and C.J. Wilson's 8-yard TD run with three minutes left in the first half made it 21-0.
Chris Helbig scored on a 1-yard keeper to get the Thunderbirds on the board just before halftime but, on the first drive of the second half, South Dakota State's Jaxon Janke blocked a punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Christian Rozeboom scored on a 27-yard interception return on SUU's next drive to make it 30-7.
SDSU's Xavier Ward and Logan Backhaus each blocked a field-goal attempt in the first half and punter Ben Dinkel pinned the Thunderbirds at their own 5 twice in the first half, the first time with a 75-yard punt.
