NFL gives Seahawks an explanation about Bud Dupree’s uncalled head hit on Russell Wilson

Pete Carroll got his explanation he requested from the NFL on why Russell Wilson can have this happen to him with no penalty.

Not that it’s going to change much.

“Yes, it was illegal,” Carroll said Wednesday, three day after Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree lowered his head and crashed his helmet into the side of Wilson’s following a pass by Seattle’s quarterback in the team’s 28-26 win over the Steelers. “It was an illegal hit.

“No, no, I didn’t say that right. That’s how they assessed. It wasn’t an illegal hit on the field. They didn’t call it, so it wasn’t. But they assessed it that if they’d did it again they would have thought that they should have called it.”

In Pittsburgh, the Post-Gazette reported Dupree said he apologized to Wilson after the play.

Dupree told the newspaper he had not heard from the NFL about a fine for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Wilson.

“Today’s Wednesday, right? Yeah, I’m good,” Dupree told the Post-Gazette.

“I really didn’t try to do an illegal or dirty hit on him.”

Told later Wednesday of Dupree saying he apologized to Wilson, Carroll said: “I hope that helps him.”

Then the Seahawks’ coach chuckled.

“That was a heck of a hit,” Carroll said. “You know, I don’t blame anybody on those kinds of a hit.

“That’s a nice gesture by him.”

Carroll said Monday referee Carl Cheffers and his crew told him they missed seeing the hit by Dupree lowering his helmet and hitting Wilson after he threw a deep pass incomplete to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win over the Steelers Sunday.

Lockett drew a 38-yard pass-interference penalty on Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds at the end of the play. Carroll got that initially uncalled penalty by winning a coach’s challenge for pass interference.

Carroll said Monday that during the time out when he declared the challenge he mentioned to Cheffers and the officials on Seattle’s sideline Wilson getting hit in the head.

“Nobody saw it,” Carroll said. “So...

“Their eyes were downfield, I guess, and missed it.”

Carroll didn’t say it, but the veteran coach knows Jeffers should have seen the hit on Wilson. The referee’s responsibility includes all actions by and hits on a quarterback — at all points during every play.

Each week, the Seahawks and all teams submit a handful of plays to the office of NFL supervisor of officials Al Riveron seeking an explanation for why calls were or were not made and clarification of rulings. Often, teams really are seeking the league to own up to its officials’ mistakes.

Sounds like the NFL did just that to the Seahawks.