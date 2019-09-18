Cubs face off against the Reds in division matchup

Cincinnati Reds (71-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-69, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-11, 5.11 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (13-10, 4.59 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 35-30 against teams from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Reds are 30-39 against NL Central Division teams. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.18, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.50. The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Sonny Gray notched his 11th victory and Aristides Aquino went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Yu Darvish took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 171 hits and is batting .292. Kris Bryant is 12-for-29 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 70 extra base hits and has 101 RBIs. Freddy Galvis is 5-for-23 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .295 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Reds: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.35 ERA

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Anthony Rizzo: (ankle), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).