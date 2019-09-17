Former Washington State QB Luke Falk named Jets starter after another QB gets injured

New York Jets’ quarterback Luke Falk calls out to his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Entering the week two Monday Night Football game vs. the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets were in a bad way.

Already missing starter Sam Darnold out with Mono, backup Trevor Siemian joined the injury list with an season-ending ankle injury just before halftime, making things predictably worse for the Jets.

After their 23-3 loss to to the Cleveland Browns, they now turn to a Former Cougar to save what is left of their season.

The Jets have tabbed Luke Falk as the starter until Darnold is healthy enough to play again.

On Monday night, Falk stepped in and did a pretty good job actually with the given situation.

The former Cougars signal caller was 20 for 25 for 198 yards and didn’t turn the ball over. After the game, Falk spoke with the media about a weird week that saw him go from the practice squad to starter in just a matter of days.

“Yeah, it’s been a weird week,” Falk said. “A week ago, I was on the practice squad and then tonight I’m standing in front of you guys after playing in a game.”

Falk joins Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew as two former Washington State QBs currently playing in the NFL. If both are starting and healthy enough, they may possibly face off in week eight in Jacksonville.

Up next for the Jets are their long time divisional rivals the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Falk’s first start this Sunday will match the 199th pick from the 2018 NFL Draft with the 199th pick from the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Brady.

Life is moving pretty fast for the for the former Cougar.