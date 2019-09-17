Urawa moves past Shanghai SIPG and into Asian semifinals

With the benefit of an own-goal and two previous away goals, Japanese club Urawa Reds advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Champions League.

The Reds held Shanghai SIPG to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in the second leg of the quarterfinals, but reached the next round because of their 2-2 draw in the opener.

Shanghai goalkeeper Yan Junling scored the own-goal in the 39th minute to put the 2007 and '17 champions in the lead after a header from Shinzo Koroki hit the crossbar.

Wang Shenchao scored in the second half for Shanghai, which played without Hulk. The Brazilian striker scored both goals in the first leg.

Urawa will next face either Japanese counterpart Kashima Antlers or Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.