San Diego takes 5-game skid into matchup with Milwaukee

San Diego Padres (68-82, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-69, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (9-7, 3.38 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -149; over/under is 9 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Brewers are 44-31 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 233 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 33-42 away from home. San Diego is slugging .418 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Zach Davies secured his 10th victory and Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Garrett Richards took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and has 97 RBIs. Ryan Braun is 5-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is batting .223. Luis Urias has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .234 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).