Rockies host Mets, look to build on 4-game win streak

New York Mets (77-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (66-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-13, 3.35 ERA) Rockies: Tim Melville (2-2, 5.16 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rockies are 40-36 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .319.

The Mets have gone 34-42 away from home. New York has slugged .439 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .579. The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Antonio Senzatela earned his 10th victory and Trevor Story went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Steven Matz took his ninth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 175 hits and is batting .319. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 164 hits and is batting .287. Todd Frazier is 6-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).