Lopez, Royals to take on Anderson, Athletics

Kansas City Royals (56-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (90-61, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (4-7, 6.09 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (12-9, 4.07 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 48-28 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.10, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 4.04.

The Royals have gone 27-48 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .401 this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with a .558 slugging percentage, including 75 extra-base hits and 45 home runs. The Royals won the last meeting 6-5. Kevin McCarthy recorded his fourth victory and Soler went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Liam Hendriks took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 87 RBIs and is batting .284. Matt Olson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Soler leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is batting .256. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-43 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .284 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Royals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (forearm), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).