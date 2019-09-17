Chicago takes 5-game win streak into matchup with Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (70-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (10-7, 2.80 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (6-6, 3.97 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Cubs are 35-29 against NL Central teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .329 is eighth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .401.

The Reds are 29-39 in division play. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.20, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.50. The Cubs won the last meeting 8-2. Alec Mills notched his first victory and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kevin Gausman registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Cubs with 37 home runs and is slugging .515. Kris Bryant is 12-for-28 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Freddy Galvis leads the Reds with 146 hits and is batting .262. Eugenio Suarez has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Reds: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Anthony Rizzo: (ankle), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Joey Votto: (illness), Freddy Galvis: (knee), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).