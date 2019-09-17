Seattle takes on FC Dallas after Lodeiro’s 2-goal game

FC Dallas (12-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-7, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nicolas Lodeiro leads Seattle into a matchup with FC Dallas fresh off of a two-goal outing against New York.

The Sounders are 7-7-5 in Western Conference games. Raul Ruidiaz paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the league with 11 goals. Seattle has scored 50 goals.

FC Dallas is 8-6-5 against Western Conference teams. Michael Barrios leads the MLS with 12 assists. FC Dallas has 30 assists.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with seven assists. Jordan Morris has five goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Barrios has four goals and 12 assists for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, five shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jonathan Campbell (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

FC Dallas: Eric Alexander (injured), Bryan Acosta.