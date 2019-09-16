Pete Carroll sending Steeler’s helmet hit on Russell Wilson’s head to NFL for explanation

Russell Wilson describes the hit he took, then winning pass he threw, as Seahawks beat Steelers Quarterback Russell Wilson describes the hit he took, then winning pass he threw, as Seahawks beat Steelers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Russell Wilson describes the hit he took, then winning pass he threw, as Seahawks beat Steelers.

Pete Carroll wants to know how Russell Wilson can get drilled in the side of his head by an opponent with no penalty.

He’d like to know how no officials on the field saw this hit Sunday in Pittsburgh:

Specifically, Carroll wants to know what the NFL has to say about it.

The Seahawks coach said Monday upon his return to Puget Sound from Sunday’s win over the Steelers he will submit to the league a video clip of Pittsburgh Bud Dupree’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Wilson that went un-penalized, with a list of questions in search of an explanation from the NFL.

Carroll said the referee Carl Jeffers and his crew told him they missed seeing the hit by Dupree lowering his helmet and hitting Wilson in the side of his helmet after he threw a deep pass incomplete to Tyler Lockett on second down and 20 in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Lockett drew a 38-yard pass-interference penalty on Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds at the end of the play on which Wilson got whacked by Dupree. Carroll got that initially uncalled penalty by winning a coach’s challenge for pass interference.

Carroll said Monday that during the time out when he declared the challenge he mentioned to Jeffers and the officials on Seattle’s sideline Wilson getting hit in the head by Dupree.

“Nobody saw it,” Carroll said. “So...

“There eyes were downfield, I guess, and missed it.”

Carroll didn’t say it, but the veteran coach knows Jeffers specifically not seeing Dupree’s hit on Wilson should not happen. The referee’s responsibility includes for all actions by and hits on a quarterback, at all points during every play.

Each week, the Seahawks and all teams submit a handful of plays to the office of NFL supervisor of officials Al Riveron seeking an explanation for why calls were or were not made and clarification of rulings. Often, teams really are seeking the league to own up to its officials’ mistakes.

This week from Seattle will be one of those times.

“We send in plays that we have questions about. We will certainly send that play in, to make sure what we are seeing is right,” Carroll said. “Maybe they will see it a different way. I don’t think they will.

“So we send in our list of questions, and they give us their responses within a day.”

The quarterback position is so vital in the NFL—just ask the Steelers today now that they’ve lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season to elbow surgery from pain he felt in the first half against the Seahawks. Or the Saints, who will play at Seattle Sunday without Drew Brees. He’s out for at least six weeks needing thumb surgery.

Given the value of quarterbacks in the game and league’s current emphasis on hits by and to the head in the concussion-aware climate of this sport, could Carroll see a day hits such as what Wilson took become a replay-reviewable play the way pass interference just became one this season?

“I don’t know. We need more reviews?” Carroll said.

“I bet it eventually becomes that, because it is so important, and you don’t want to miss it. The emphasis is about as strong as it can get already. There were about three or four ejections the week before for, basically, those kinds of hits.

“I don’t know. Whatever they do, they do. We’ll roll with it.”

Wilson said of Dupree’s hit, coyly, following the game “I thought it was a little high.

“But it’s part of the game,” Wilson said. “You get back up and keep playing.”

Wilson did that.

He undoubtedly benefited from the delay of the Carroll’s immediate challenge for pass interference to collect himself. Then after a couple minutes he resumed play as if nothing happened.

“I was fine,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t dinged up, or anything.”

Three plays later he threw one of his most exquisite passes in years. Wilson perfectly placed a 28-yard pass onto converted rookie DK Metcalf’s in the end zone to beat Dupree’s linebacker blitz—and beat the Steelers.

Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game put Seattle up 28-19 with 7 1/2 minutes left of the game they won 28-26.

