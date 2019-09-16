Drew Brees reportedly out for Sunday at Seahawks, and longer. Saints QB needs surgery

No one’s saying the Seahawks’ task against the Saints is now going to be a breeze.

They are saying there will be no Brees.

Multiple reports Monday morning, the first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, stated Drew Brees needs surgery on the thumb he injured in New Orleans’ loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams, and that the 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback and two-time NFL offensive player of the year will miss six weeks.

The first of those six weeks is Sunday when the Seahawks (2-0) host the Saints (1-1) at CenturyLink Field.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brees, 40, is 3-2 against Seattle in the regular season over his long career, with 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions in those five games.

This week will be the first time he’s missed a game because of injury since week 3 of the 2015 season.

His primary backup in New Orleans is Teddy Bridgewater. The 26-year-old former starter in Minnesota has made one start since 2015, his final season leading the Vikings. That was last Dec. 30 for the Saints when Brees took the regular-season finale off at Carolina because the Saints had already clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Bridgewater lost his only career start so far against the Seahawks, 38-7 in Minnesota in week 12 of the 2015 season. He was 17 for 28 passing for 118 yards and an interception. Seattle sacked him four times in that rout.

The Saints also have versatile threat Taysom Hill, the 29-year-old former college quarterback at BYU. He’s thrown seven passes in his three seasons in the NFL with New Orleans. He’s been used more as a runner and receiver. The Saints have thrown to him 12 times and given him 39 rushes in his 15 career games.

Pocatello native Taysom Hill is battling to become the New Orleans Saints’ backup quarterback and the possible successor to 39-year-old Drew Brees. The Saints begin their mandatory minicamp Tuesday. David Goldman AP

Brees reportedly sustained ligament damage in his right thumb on New Orleans’ second possession Sunday during its 27-9 loss at Los Angeles. Brees appeared to slam his throwing hand into Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s hand during his follow- through of a pass in the first quarter.

Bridgewater played the final 48:29 of the game. He completed 17 of 30 throws for 165 yards. His passer rating was 72.2.

The Saints are spending this week of practices on the West Coast between games at the Rams and Seahawks.

SHARE COPY LINK The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell sees two hated-on Seahawks as MVPs of rare win at Pittsburgh: Rashaad Penny and Brian Schottenheimer.