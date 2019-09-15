Ziggy Ansah, two other starters on Seahawks’ defense inactive for test at Pittsburgh

TNT’s Gregg Bell from Heinz Field on what to look for in Seahawks at Steelers The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell from Heinz Field on what to look for in the Seahawks’s first road game of the season, at the Steelers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell from Heinz Field on what to look for in the Seahawks’s first road game of the season, at the Steelers.

Ziggy Ansah’s Seahawks debut remains on hold.

The Seahawks decided to leave their prized offseason acquistion and 2015 Pro Bowl pass rusher inactive for the second consecutive week to start the season. Ansah was one of three starters on defense Seattle declared inactive before Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Ziggy Ansah (questionable) practices his pass rushes with trainer watching closely 2 1/2 hrs before kick of #Seahawks at Steelers. Can’t say it’s been looking effortless. pic.twitter.com/G2u9cUYh6W — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 15, 2019

Free safety Tedric Thompson, burned for a touchdown by Cincinnati in the opening game, and defensive tackle Poona Ford were the other inactive starters on defense against the Steelers.

Ansah, 30, is coming off shoulder surgery that ended his time with Detroit in December. Then he had a groin injury last month during conditioning. Sunday morning he worked on his pass-rush moves and sudden sprints on the field for about a half hour with a trainer closely watching. It wasn’t an effortless workout.

The Seahawks now hope to have Ansah and recently acquired Jadeveon Clowney as their bookend Pro Bowl pass rushers next weekend when they host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe was also inactive because of a hamstring he injury in last week’s win over Cincinnati.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Steelers pic.twitter.com/3VhBfaqkmC — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 15, 2019

