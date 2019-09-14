Jones, Dungan lift Idaho Falls over Ogden 6-2

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Travis Jones tripled and singled, scoring three runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Ogden Raptors 6-2 on Saturday.

Clay Dungan singled twice with two runs for Idaho Falls.

Ogden tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Andrew Shaps hit an RBI double, scoring Jimmy Titus.

The Chukars went out in front in the sixth inning when Rhett Aplin and Jimmy Govern hit RBI singles.

The Chukars extended their lead in the eighth when Juan Carlos Negret hit a two-run home run.

Anthony Veneziano (4-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Jeronimo Castro (4-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.