Thompson, Velazquez carry South Bend to 5-0 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Nelson Velazquez doubled and singled, and Riley Thompson struck out 10 hitters over five innings as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Clinton LumberKings 5-0 on Saturday.

In the top of the second, South Bend grabbed the lead on a home run by Levi Jordan that scored Velazquez. The Cubs then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the ninth. In the fifth, Andy Weber hit a two-run home run before he singled to score Jordan in the ninth.

Josh Roberson (5-5) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The LumberKings were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.