Negrin, Jones carry Yucatan to 6-3 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jonathan Jones hit a pair of solo homers and four hits, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-3 on Saturday.

Negrin (15-7) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Mexico cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Carlos Figueroa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Armando Araiza.

After Yucatan added a run in the fifth on a single by Alex Liddi, the Leones extended their lead in the seventh inning when Luis Juarez hit a two-run home run.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Leones tacked on another run in the ninth when Jones hit a solo home run.

Matt Gage (10-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked four.