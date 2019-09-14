Miami gives Diaz 1st win by beating Bethune-Cookman 63-0

Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches a play from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bethune-Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo

Jarren Williams threw for 254 yards and three scores, and the Miami Hurricanes gave rookie coach Manny Diaz his first victory by beating Bethune-Cookman 63-0 Saturday.

Williams went 19 for 24 without a turnover or a sack, and his scoring passes covered 22 yards to K.J. Osborn, 32 yards to Michael Harley and 1 yard to Larry Hodges. Williams' longest throw was to Mark Pope for a 54-yard gain, and he departed late in the third quarter.

DeeJay Dallas ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Miami outgained the Wildcats 590-137 and held them to four first downs.

"To get that winning mentality back in our veins; that's what we needed," Dallas said.

The Hurricanes (1-2) won their home opener to bounce back from season-opening losses at Florida and North Carolina. With the victory, Miami avoided its worst start since 1975.

Diaz, the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator from 2016-18, replaced Mark Richt after last season as head coach.

"I prefer winning over losing," Diaz said. "This is way more fun than the last two weeks."

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) remained winless in five games against Miami, all since 2011, with the defeats by a combined score of 232-37.

"Obviously they're better," Wildcats coach Terry Sims said. "You can't make the mistakes we made against a team of that caliber."

The Hurricanes had nine touchdowns before Bethune-Cookman had its third first down. Dallas scored untouched on a 51-yard run, and scored twice on 1-yard runs.

EXCESSIVE CELEBRATION

Senior Jimmy Murphy, a former walk-on, drew a flag when he did a handspring after scoring his first career touchdown on a 4-yard run in the final minutes.

"I didn't know he could do a flip," Diaz said.

BLING

The Hurricanes' turnover chain came out for the first time in two weeks when Robert Knowles recovered a fumble at midfield in the final minute of the first half. Two plays later, with two seconds remaining, Miami made the score 28-0 on Osborn's touchdown catch.

Miami had no takeaways in last week's loss at North Carolina.

"Defensively we had a statement we had to get off our chest," tackle Pat Bethel said.

MISSED CHANCES

The Hurricanes came up empty in the red zone twice in the first half. Bubba Baxa missed a 30-yard field goal try, and they were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run.

Miami was 0 for 5 converting thirds downs in the first half.

INJURY REPORT

Pope had three catches for 92 yards before he limped off the field late in the third quarter with an apparent left ankle injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

The schedule is favorable for the Hurricanes, whose next four games are also at home. Their only game against a ranked team is Oct. 11 at home against No. 25 Virginia.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes play host to Central Michigan and former Florida coach Jim McElwain next Saturday. The teams have never met.

Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats play the second of three consecutive road games Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.