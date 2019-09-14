Nelson, Johnson lead South Dakota St past Drake 38-10

Kanin Nelson threw two touchdown passes to Cade Johnson on Saturday and South Dakota State rolled to a 38-10 win over Drake.

Pierre Strong and CJ Wilson both ran for more than 100 yards for the Jackrabbits (2-1), who won their 13th straight at home. Strong had 129 yards on 11 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run. Wilson had 117 on 10 with a long of 52. Johnson had a 76-yard run on a reverse as South Dakota State had 369 yards on the ground.

Johnson had five catches for 80 yards with scoring plays covering 5 and 36 yards in the third quarter to put SDSU up 31-3. He moved into the top 10 on the school career list for receiving yards with 1,889 yards. The touchdowns put him fifth on the career list with 22.

Nelson was 12 of 18 for 158 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Drake (0-3) was held to 289 yards; 57 on the ground.

Senior kicker Chase Vinatieri scored eight points, moving within nine of Drake's career record. The nephew of one-time school record holder and NFL career kicking leader Adam Vinatieri has 313 points, eight behind Park Douglass, who broke Adam Vinatieri's record of 195.