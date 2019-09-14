Oakland brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Texas

Oakland Athletics (88-60, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (74-75, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (14-4, 3.97 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (13-8, 3.08 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Rangers are 32-37 against the rest of their division. Texas is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 78 total runs batted in.

The Athletics have gone 37-28 against division opponents. Oakland has hit 238 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 33, averaging one every 13 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 14-9. J.B. Wendelken earned his second victory and Khris Davis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Oakland. Ian Gibaut took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 150 hits and has 67 RBIs. Nick Solak is 13-for-37 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 170 hits and has 83 RBIs. Olson is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 8-2, .283 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).