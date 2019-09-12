Reed leads Hickory over Lexington 5-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Thursday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Hickory extended its lead when Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run home run.

The Legends cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Rubendy Jaquez hit an RBI single, bringing home Rudy Martin.

The Crawdads later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Reed hit a solo home run before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Jax Biggers in the ninth.

Tai Tiedemann (5-2) got the win in relief while Lexington starter Charlie Neuweiler (7-11) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.