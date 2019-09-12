Park’s run leads Trenton to 2-1 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Hoy Jun Park stole home in the seventh inning to provide the deciding run as the Trenton Thunder beat the Bowie Baysox 2-1 on Thursday.

The stolen base by Navarreto scored Park to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, Trenton took the lead on a solo home run by Chris Gittens. Bowie answered in the fifth inning when Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single, scoring T.J. Nichting.

Gittens homered and singled in the win.

Michael King (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bowie starter Alex Wells (9-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Baysox, Mullins singled twice, also stealing a base.