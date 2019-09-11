January’s single leads Hillsboro to 3-1 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Ryan January hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 3-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday.

Lyle Lin scored on the play to give the Hops a 2-1 lead after he hit a double with two outs.

The Hops tacked on another run in the seventh when Tristin English hit an RBI single, driving in Jorge Barrosa.

Ryne Nelson (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tri-City starter Nick Thwaits (4-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.