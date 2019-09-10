Young quarterbacks shine and step up as the NFL’s first week of the season comes to a close

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

One week down, 16 to go.

You know the line, it’s a marathon and not a sprint and all cheesy metaphors aside I am pretty excited to see how this 2019-20 NFL “marathon” will finish.

Some teams like New England and New England set the tone early with some impressive wins and others, like the Chicago Bears did not impress.

Here are some of my observations from week one.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Miami Mutiny?

There have been rumors of the Miami Dolphins “Tanking for Tua” or any of the other eligible 2020 NFL Draft QB prospects. While it may seem that the team is saying that everything involving that is further from the truth, Sunday’s 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens helped elevate the theory of those “tanking” truthers.

Then came the news during Football Night in America on NBC. Mike Florio reported that there were players getting their agents on the phones after the game requesting trades or any way out of Miami to avoid being apart of a “tanking” team.

News: Multiple #Dolphins players have requested to be traded away from the team after the 59-10 loss to the #Ravens via @ProFootballTalk



The players don't want to be part of a tanking team. pic.twitter.com/ypl7TDiIX0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

First-year head coach Brian Flores came out on Monday and said that he “can’t speak to the accuracy”of that event happening but it is just the latest adventure of “Miami Mayhem” that has the once-proud Dolphins franchise on the brink of collapse.

From the Flores-Jay Z influenced beef with wide receiver Kenny Stills to making Ryan Fitzpatrick the starting QB over Josh Rosen. Miami needs a miracle soon or they could be a candidate to go 0-16 if an actual take job or mutiny is underway.

Gardner Minshew, it’s your time.

A year ago, not many people knew who Gardner Minshew was or what he could do. A year later, the Washington State cult hero has a chance to play an important part for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. During Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, newly signed quarterback Nick Foles breaks his left clavicle and Minshew (with the ‘stache) enters the ballgame and did pretty well for himself.

The Jags lost 40-26 but the former Washington State cougar went 22 of 25 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He’s going to be the guy from here on out as Foles is done for an indefinite amount of time.

Game of the Week: Texans at Saints

It is very rare to have what will probably be one of the five best games of the season in the first week of the season, on the first Monday Night Football game of the season. Spectacular catches and clutch QB play highlight the Saints 30-28 come from behind victory that saw Saints QB Drew Brees drive down the field in 37 seconds to set up a game-winning field goal.

NFL MVP for week one: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

“Not bad for a running back” -Lamar Jackson.

Those were the words Lamar Jackson had to say after week one’s dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins. Jackson threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns in what clearly has been the best game in his very young career and while it might be easy to scoff at the fact how bad the Dolphins are it is still impressive knowing just what Jackson has faced and will continue to face.

NFL experts wanted teams to move him to running back or Wide Receiver.

He doesn’t look like a traditional quarterback and analysts questioned his arm strength. In Sunday’s game he averaged 19 yards per pass attempted including an 83-yard TD pass so clearly that has been answered.

So pretty.



Go ahead and watch that 83-yard TD from @lj_era8 to @Primetime_jet again. pic.twitter.com/jBEV3AKU71 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2019

It is still early in the career of Lamar Jackson but for him to answer some major questions in his first season, and first game as “the” guy for the Ravens is very encouraging.