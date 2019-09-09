Yes, Seahawks inquired about possibly signing Antonio Brown. Pete Carroll explains why

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown (84) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks’ Richard Sherman (25) and Bruce Irvin (51) pursue in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Seattle. AP

Yes, the Seahawks inquired about possibly acquiring Antonio Brown this past weekend.

And, yes, Pete Carroll is proud to say he doesn’t mind “getting close to the edge” in seeking players. Such is his supreme confidence in his leadership and his ability to fit anyone into his program, be it Marshawn Lynch, Percy Harvin...

Or Antonio Brown.

“We are involved in everything. We’ve been telling you that for a long time,” Carroll said Monday, two days after Brown acted his way out of Oakland.

Then hours later Saturday the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver agreed to sign a free-agent contract with the New England Patriots reportedly worth up to $15 million this year with a $9 million signing bonus. The Patriots officially announced the deal on Monday.

“We seriously mean we are tying to know what’s going on with every opportunity out there. If we miss one of those, we mess up,” Carroll said a day after Seattle’s season-opening win over Cincinnati.

“So we did know what was going on there.”

Brown recorded a phone conversation with Raiders coach Jon Gruden then posted it on his social-media site Friday night.

Oakland released Brown Saturday morning..

Asked what he found out about Brown, presumably Saturday in the few hours between the Raiders releasing him and him agreeing to sign with the Patriots, Carroll said: “He’s going to New England.”

I asked Carroll, why would the Seahawks entertain signing Brown after the last year he’s had orchestrating his way out of contracts and teams in Pittsburgh and Oakland to land with the defending Super Bowl-champion Patriots for $9 million guaranteed?

“Who said we did?” Carroll said.

“We just read on the situation. We knew exactly what was going on. That’s what we needed to know.

“Why wouldn’t you, you know? He’s a great player. We wanted to see what was going on. Not everything is always as it seems. Check into it and see what is going on.

“You know, I have confidence in John (Schneider, Seattle’s general manager) and our guys and ourselves as coaches that we can figure those things out. And see what’s best. I don’t mind getting close to the edge with it and figuring it out.

“He was headed to New England. He was goin’.”

The Patriots routed Brown’s former Steelers, Seattle’s opponent this coming weekend, 33-3 Sunday night in their opener.

Carroll chuckled and joked about the rich-get-richer aspect of New England and Tom Brady adding Brown.

“I think it’s great move for them. He’s really hungry to play football,” Carroll said. “He works really hard, and he’ll be ready to go.

“All they need is a few more weapons in their offense to get going a little bit, to get started.”