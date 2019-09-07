Hernandez hits walk-off single in 11th, Quintana Roo beats Mexico 1-0

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 1-0 on Sunday.

Ruben Sosa scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a walk by Eric Aguilera.

Quintana Roo starter Jorge Castillo struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Juan Ramon Noriega (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grant Sides (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Aguilera doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.