Kentucky QB Terry Wilson will have MRI on injured left knee

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. AP Photo

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will have an MRI on his left knee after he left Saturday night's 38-17 victory against Eastern Michigan with an injury sustained on a horse-collar tackle.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops didn't have specifics on the severity of Wilson's injury. But after the game he said, "Anybody that gets carted off on a cart like that and they put his knee in that deal doesn't look good, right?"

Wilson ran for a 2-yard touchdown late with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter before being injured.

Eagles defensive lineman Turan Rush tackled the junior on a 19-yard run to the EMU 44 late in the third quarter and received a personal foul penalty for the hard tackle. Kentucky was called for illegal formation on the same play as penalties offset.

Wilson was briefly on his knees before laying on the turf to be observed by team medical personnel. His left leg was placed in a brace and he was lifted onto a cart that carried him off for observation.

Spectators chanted Wilson's name and several teammates came over to shake his hand before he was carted off to cheers. Backup Sawyer Smith entered the game and threw two for touchdowns to seal Kentucky's victory.

Wilson rushed eight times for 43 yards and completed 14 of 26 passes for 114 yards in the win.