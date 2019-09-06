Basabe leads Visalia over San Jose 13-6

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe homered and had two hits as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the San Jose Giants 13-6 on Friday.

Visalia had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the first inning and four in the fourth.

In the first, Alek Thomas hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Herrera, while Geraldo Perdomo drove in three runs and Max Murphy drove in one in the fourth.

Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (6-7) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Marte (3-10) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording a single out.

David Villar homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Giants. Diego Rincones singled three times, scoring two runs.