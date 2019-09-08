Seahawks win opener despite themselves

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates a touchdown run during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Tyler Lockett reappeared at a most opportune time.

Jadeveon Clowney made even more of an impact than expected in his first game for the Seahawks, and first game in nine months. Unless you thought the new pass rusher would play 42 of 68 snaps the defense had on Sunday.

And the Seahawks got 2019 off to a victorious start—almost despite themselves.

Lockett caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson while wide open on his first target of the game, on the first play of the fourth quarter. Then a huge goal-line stand sparked by Clowney and new defensive tackle Al Woods preserved Seattle’s 21-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks were out-played for much of the game. They had issues in pass protection and the running game and pass defense. They allowed Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton 418 yards passing, John Ross 158 yards receiving with two touchdowns, and were out-gained 429 yards to 234.

Yet they won, for the second time in five openers.

Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. But he was sacked four times.

Clowney debuted for the Seahawks with his first sack, a pass batted down that the 6-foot-5 pass rusher almost intercepted and constant havoc-wreaking in Cincinnati’s backfield. His first game in nine months, since early January in the playoffs for Houston, came eight days after his trade to the Seahawks.

Tyler Lockett, the replacement for retired Doug Baldwin as Seattle’s number-one wide receiver, had as many targets through three quarters Sunday as you did. But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Lockett showed up.

Wilson faked a handoff, rolled to his right and found Lockett running free down the middle of Cincinnati’s defense, between defensive backs split far and wide. Wilson’s pass settled into Lockett at the 10-yard line. He cruised in from there for the go-ahead score.

Lockett kept the ball as he jogged to the Seahawks sideline—perhaps because he wasn’t sure when he might see it again.

The Seahawks stayed ahead because of a big goal-line stand on the Bengals’ ensuing possession.

Cornerback Tre Flowers was burned for another in a string of catches outside by John Ross (the former University of Washington wide receiver had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns Sunday), then got called for pass interference from behind

The Seahawks were down only 17-14 entering the final quarter despite trailing in total yards 356-120 late in the third.

The NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense in 2018 had 32 yards on its first 15 carries against what was the league’s 28th-ranked rush defense a year ago. Without the run to slow down Cincinnati’s defensive front four and its pass rush, or to at least keep it honest, Seattle’s offensive line showed much of what it did in 2018: it couldn’t protect Wilson in long-yardage situations when defenses knew he had to pass.

The low point came midway through the third quarter. Down 17-14 Wilson got sacked on the first play of a series, by cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on a blitz. On second and long right tackle Germain Ifedi got beaten soundly for a sack on a four-man rush, by defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Drive ruined.

Wilson was sacked four times and hit nine other times in his first 20 drop backs. Last season when Seattle began it throwing 73 percent of the time Wilson got sacked a league-high 12 times in the first two games.

No one in the NFL has been sacked the last five season more than Wilson.

Yet the Seahawks remained down only 17-14 because on consecutive drives by the Bengals inside Seattle’s 30-yard line Dalton dropped the ball in the rain trying the throw and defensive tackle Woods grabbed it for a turnover, and the Bengals ran the ball up the middle on third and 8 then missed the ensuing field-goal try. On a Cincinnati drive to the Seattle 36 late in the quarter, receiver Tyler Boyd slipped down wide open for what could have been a touchdown catch. Then on the ensuing fourth and 1, Woods dropped running back Gionvani Bernard short of the line to gain.

And the Seahawks survived again.

On the play before Lockett’s go-ahead touchdown, right tackle Germain Ifedi was caught holding at the start of a 20-yard run by Rashaad Penny. Instead of first and 10 at the 14-yard line, Seattle went into the fourth quarter first and 20 at the 44.

CARSON IN THE CLUTCH

Third and 2 at the Seahawks’ own 15-yard line. The Bengals had used its remaining time outs on defense. Wilson turned and gave the ball to Chris Carson, who had 13 carries for just 26 yards at that point.

Carson trampled through falling Bengals at the line of scrimmage behind left tackle Duane Brown. Then he bulled through three more, carrying defenders like mail with him on a 21-yard gain that clinched the win.

PAGING MARQUISE BLAIR

Tedric Thompson showed why he should not be the starting free safety once rookie Marquise Blair fully gets back from the hip pointer that kept him out for much of the preseason.

Dalton chucked a jump ball up toward John Ross in the final seconds of the first half, almost Hail Mary style. Thompson ran under like a returner does a punt. But the replacement for departed Earl Thomas as the Seahawks’ deep center fielder in the back of the defense jumped about a day and a half early for the arriving ball. As his feet returned to the ground at the 12-yard line, the ball plopped behind Thompson to Ross for a gift of a 55-yard touchdown.

That, and the tiring Clowney late in the second quarter, are how Dalton had 245 yards passing and two scoring throws to Ross in the first half.

The former University of Washington wide receiver flashed his Dubs—his hand in the shape of a W—in the end zone after his first TD catch, 33 yards on a flea flicker. Ross zoomed easily past outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks down the left sideline for the catch and score. Bengals rookie head coach Zac Taylor’s scheme beat Seattle’s on that play.

Blair returned to full practicing this past week. The second-round pick from Utah lost his chance to win a starting job paired with Bradley McDougald at safety because he wasn’t on the field for much of August. Now that he’s back on the field, he may soon be with McDougald on the back line of Seattle’s defense.

ANSAH DEBUT ON HOLD

Ziggy Ansah’s debut will have to wait until perhaps next week’s game at Pittsburgh.

The Seahawks’ prized offseason signing and 2015 Pro Bowl defensive end with Detroit missed Sunday’s game. He was inactive after his first full week of practice in nine months, since shoulder surgery and then a strained groin in August.

“We thought it was gonna be close,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told KIRO-AM, the team’s flagship station, on Sunday’s pregame radio show.

“It’s very much precautionary.”

Quinton Jefferson and Rasheem Green started at defensive ends. Jefferson responded to the unexpected boost in playing time with two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for losses. Jefferson also batted down a third-down pass with 3 1/2 minutes left to end a Bengals drive and keep Seattle ahead 21-20.

Jefferson likely earned more time and a higher place in a defensive-end rotation that is also likely to add rookie first-round draft choice L.J. Collier in the coming weeks.

Collier practiced last week for the first time since he sprained his ankle and foot in late July.

DISSLY HURT AGAIN

Will Dissly played in his first game since a ruptured patellar tendon last Sept. 30 ended his rookie season and promising start to his Seahawks career.

Sunday, he got hurt again.

The former UW tight end and defensive lineman left the game with a right knee injury. That left the Seahawks with one tight end on the roster, Nick Vannett. Reserve offensive tackle George Fant played snaps as an extra, run-blocking tight end, as he did for an average of 14 plays last season.

FORD HURT

With Jarran Reed suspended for the first six games, Poona Ford and the brilliant Woods started at defensive tackle.

Ford, last season’s undrafted rookie surprise, left the game with a injury to his right calf.