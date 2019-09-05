Spokane beats Tri-City 5-1

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Kellen Strahm scored on an error and Derwin Barreto scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Indians a 3-1 lead before Heriberto Hernandez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Billy Layne Jr. (3-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Starlin Cordero (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.