Idaho State opens season 38-13 over D-II Western Colorado

Matt Struck threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as Idaho State opened the season with a 38-13 win over Division II Western Colorado on Thursday night.

Tanner Conner had nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Dean caught eight passes for 155 yards and a score. Ty Flanagan rushed 22 times for 96 yards for the Bengals.

Idaho State jumped to a 14-0 lead after Struck found Mitch Gueller for a 20-yard TD on the Bengals' first possession and Dean for a 45-yard TD early in the second quarter.

Chandler Davis kicked field goals from 46 and 45 yards, cutting Western Colorado's deficit to 17-6 with 6:31 left in the third.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Struck responded with two more touchdowns, a 1-yard keeper and an 11-yard pass to Conner, to push the Bengals' lead to 31-6.

Western Colorado forced Struck to scramble and fumble, leading to Taupule Asotau's recovery and a 56-yard return for the Mountaineers' only touchdown with 6:37 left in the game.

Struck capped the scoring with a 63-yard TD pass to Conner.