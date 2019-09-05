Agrazal scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Miami

Miami Marlins (49-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-78, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.06 ERA) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (4-3, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Starlin Castro and the Marlins will take on the Pirates Thursday.

The Pirates are 30-38 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .334.

The Marlins are 21-46 on the road. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .282. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Wei-Chung Wang earned his second victory and Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jose Urena registered his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 155 hits and has 79 RBIs. Adam Frazier is 18-for-41 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 44 extra base hits and is batting .270. Jorge Alfaro is 8-for-22 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .326 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .196 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).