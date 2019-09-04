Phillies, streaking Harper set for matchup with Reds

Philadelphia Phillies (72-65, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.45 ERA) Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-12, 4.53 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Cincinnati.

The Reds are 37-33 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.23. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.74 ERA.

The Phillies have gone 31-34 away from home. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .319 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .376. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Nick Vincent earned his first victory and J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Philadelphia. Amir Garrett registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 40 home runs and is batting .261. Aristides Aquino has 10 hits and is batting .270 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Harper leads the Phillies with 62 extra base hits and has 100 RBIs. Corey Dickerson is 16-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Eugenio Suarez: (hand), Juan Graterol: (head).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).