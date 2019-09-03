Pirates rookie Keller struck by liner, has bruised wrist

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller holds his arm after getting hit by line drive by Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keller left the game. AP Photo

Pirates rookie right-hander Mitch Keller has been pulled from a game with a bruised right wrist after being struck by a line drive.

Keller was injured in the second inning on a comebacker hit by Miami's Garrett Cooper. Considered the Pirates' top prospect coming into the season, Keller was making his eighth major league start Tuesday night. He is 1-3 with an 8.18 ERA.

Keller was struck flush on the outer part of the wrist. The Pirates said initial imaging revealed only a bruise.

Clay Holmes relieved Keller with the game scoreless.