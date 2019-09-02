Monday Sports in Brief

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 13 Belinda Bencic.

Osaka, who struggled with left knee pain before the tournament, was visited by medical personnel in the second set and took some type of tablet, but it was unclear what was bothering her.

The top-ranked Osaka, who looked so sharp in the second set of her 6-3, 6-0 rout of 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Saturday night, didn't seem to have the same movement or spirit in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts sorted out their quarterback situation Monday.

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the foreseeable future and Brian Hoyer will become Brissett's backup.

A little more than a week after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement upended Indy's long-term plans, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Brissett had signed a contract extension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Details were not immediately available, though NFL Network first reported it was a two-year deal worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Brissett's deal came just hours after the Colts announced Hoyer, a longtime backup in the league, would join the team as the new No. 2 on the depth chart. ESPN reported the deal was for three years and $12 million.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney says he expects to play in Week 1 even after missing all of training camp and preseason.

Clowney says he's still just learning the basics of Seattle's defense but his offseason conditioning and work on his own during training camp should allow him to play in Seattle's season opener against Cincinnati.

Clowney went through his first practice in Seattle on Monday, two days after the agreement was reached for his trade from the Houston Texans to Seattle. Clowney held out of training camp in Houston unhappy with his contract situation after the Texans used the franchise tag on him for the upcoming season.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.

Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas had been interested in having Ward join the Eagles' staff and reached out to the former wide receiver when he was hired by the Jets in June. Ward will work closely again with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

TRACK AND FIELD

Top sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month's world championships and next year's Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.

Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years.

The worlds begin Sept. 28 in Qatar, where Coleman will be looking to add to the silver medal he won in 2017. In that race, he finished a spot ahead of Usain Bolt, who was running in his last 100.

Coleman faced a possible sanction for three "whereabouts failures" over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn't where he said he'd be when they came to test.

SOCCER

SAO PAULO (AP) — The coach who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title has been fired by Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The Sao Paulo team issued a statement Monday announcing the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari, whose squad was eliminated last week from the Copa Libertadores tournament. No replacement was named.

It was Scolari's third term at Palmeiras, which he led to the Brazilian championship last year. They won the Libertadores in 1999.

But Palmeiras has gone seven league games without winning and lost to Gremio in the Libertadores quarterfinals.

The 70-year-old coach also has led Portugal's national team and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

He led Brazil to its last World Cup title, but also oversaw the humiliating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany in the 2014 Cup that Brazil hosted.

HORSE RACING

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — An accident involving 1-2 favorite Eight Rings and another horse shortly after the start marred the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Eight Rings, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, veered in sharply and bumped Storm the Court, with Flavien Prat aboard, in the first eighth of a mile Monday. Both jockeys were unseated and their mounts ran off in pursuit of the field.

Van Dyke was taken to a hospital for a preliminary exam, while Prat was unhurt. Both horses were examined by veterinarians and were deemed to be unhurt.

Nucky, a 35-1 longshot, won the Grade 1 race by 2¾ lengths after surviving an inquiry. Ridden by Norberto Arroyo Jr., Nucky ran seven furlongs in 1:25.52 and paid $72 to win.

OBITUARY

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday, days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27.

Numata's family and the team announced the death.

Numata, who was playing for Detroit's Double-A Erie affiliate, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in the northwestern Pennsylvania city.

GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved.