Ching leads Ogden to 4-3 win over Orem

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Zac Ching homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Orem Owlz 4-3 on Monday.

Ogden took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a double by Ching that scored Alex Verdugo.

After Orem scored a run in the fifth, the Owlz cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Trent Deveaux hit an RBI double, driving in Jeremiah Jackson.

The Raptors tacked on another run in the eighth when Ching hit a solo home run.

Orem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Anthony Mulrine hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Ogden lead to 4-3.

Corey Merrill (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Orem starter Matt Leon (4-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.