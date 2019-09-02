Santana, Reyes lead Indians past White Sox 11-3

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits an RBI-single in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cleveland. Yu Chang scored on the play. AP Photo

Carlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Monday night.

Santana, a first-time All-Star this season, hit his team-leading 32nd home run with one out in the sixth and had an RBI single in the seventh.

Reyes' first-inning drive to the wall in left-center gave Cleveland the lead after Chicago starter Ross Detwiler walked the bases loaded.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Civale (3-3) allowed three runs — one earned — in five innings.

The game lasted 4 four hours, 7 minutes. The longest nine-inning game in Progressive Field history was 4 hours, 19 minutes on April 28, 2009, against Boston.

The Indians needed a boost after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Cleveland trails Minnesota by 5 ½ games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind the Rays in the race for the first wild-card spot.

The White Sox have dropped seven straight — matching their longest streak of the season — and are a season-high 17 games under .500.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria was ejected by plate umpire Mark Carlson in the fifth inning. It's the eighth time he's been kicked out of a game this season.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Adam Cimber retired Eloy Jiménez on a double-play ground ball. Santana fielded the ball, threw to Francisco Lindor at second base and the play ended with Cimber catching the return throw to first.

Jake Bauers, called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the fourth.

José Abreu's groundout pushed a run across in the third for Chicago, but Oscar Mercado threw out Yoán Moncada at the plate from center field to end the inning. Moncada tried to score from second on Jiménez's single.

Yolmer Sánchez had an RBI double in the fourth and Moncada had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Detwiler (2-5) allowed four runs, walked six and threw 81 pitches in 2 2/3 innings.

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez left the game in the sixth inning with a bruised left foot. Second baseman Jason Kipnis was out of the lineup for the second straight day and has been diagnosed with tendinitis in his right wrist.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Fulmer, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, allowed Bauers' two-run homer.

Indians: Jordan Luplow (strained right hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and batted fifth. ... OF Tyler Naquin, who tore the ACL in his right knee Friday, watched the game from a suite and received an ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.92 ERA) starts against Cleveland for the first time.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.72 ERA) has a nine-game winning streak, over 11 starts, since July 3.