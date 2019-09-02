Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season with an overpowering performance to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday.

Verlander struck out 14 and allowed just one runner, walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning.

Verlander also became the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same park — he also threw one at Rogers Centre in 2011 with Detroit. His other no-no was in 2007 for the Tigers against Milwaukee.

The 36-year-old Verlander joined Nolan Ryan (seven), Sandy Koufax (four) and Bob Feller, Cy Young and Larry Corcoran (three) in rarefied air on the no-hitter list.

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have broken the major league home run record with their 268th of the season.

The Twins passed the mark set last year by the New York Yankees when Mitch Garver homered in the ninth inning at Detroit on Saturday night. It was Minnesota's sixth homer of the game, although the Twins lost 10-7.

Garver homered twice, and Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron also hit home runs for Minnesota. The Twins also passed the 1997 Seattle Mariners (264 homers) during the game.

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia has been placed on the injured list for the fourth time this year by the New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old lefty, who plans to retire after the season, was removed from his start Friday night against Oakland due to a recurrence of pain in a balky right knee that's bothered him for years. He was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation, and the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia was scheduled to have his knee drained and receive a cortisone shot Saturday. He could be given another lubricant injection as well, all part of a treatment regimen that's become common for the six-time All-Star over the past few years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay's 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.

The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their respective dugouts.

Normally a starter, Carrasco is expected to pitch in relief for the Indians as they chase a playoff spot down the stretch. He worked one inning and gave up two hits, including Travis d'Arnaud's run-scoring single.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic ended his U.S. Open title defense by retiring from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic was seeded No. 1 and seeking a fourth championship in New York.

But he's been troubled by a painful left shoulder and did not look to be close to his best for much of the night against Wawrinka.

Djokovic was trailing 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when he quit on Sunday.

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — LeSean McCoy is going from a rebuilding franchise in Buffalo to a Super Bowl contender in Kansas City, and he's reuniting with his close friend and former coach Andy Reid, too.

The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro running back have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McCoy must still pass a physical, which could be completed as early as Sunday.

That would allow him the week to prepare for the Chiefs' opener in Jacksonville next Sunday.

McCoy would become the top backup to Damien Williams, likely siphoning carries from rookie Darwin Thompson and backup Darrell Williams.

—By AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie was recovering in a hospital Saturday night after "a serious medical incident" moments after his team's victory against Sam Houston State.

The school released a statement from the Davie family, saying the 64-year-old coach was "doing well" and surrounded by family.

That came about an hour after athletic director Eddie Nunez made the announcement that Davie had been taken to the hospital after the Lobos won 39-31 at home. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the 64-year-old Davie several times during the game could be seen with his hands on his midsection and chest. At one point, the newspaper reporter, Davie kneeled down during the action.

Davie's wife, Joanne Davie, was seen in the ambulance's front seat as it left for nearby University of New Mexico Hospital.

"Coach Davie is doing well and recovering, he is surrounded by family and your continued thoughts, prayers, and privacy are greatly appreciated during this time," the family said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and the meniscus in his right knee during the Trojans' opener.

Coach Clay Helton confirmed the severity of his sophomore starter's injury Sunday night.

Daniels was hurt when his leg twisted while he was being tackled on a blitz with 27 seconds left in the first half of USC's 31-23 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Daniels started 11 games last season for USC's first losing team since 2000, and he won a four-way competition for the starting job last month in camp.

Freshman Kedon Slovis replaced Daniels against the Bulldogs, but attempted just eight passes in the second half.

AUTO RACING

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — French driver Anthoine Hubert died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Hubert died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision on Lap 2 at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which earlier Saturday saw qualifying for Sunday's Formula One race.

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Motorsport's governing body FIA said Hubert "succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35" local time.

The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch over the final 50 laps to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 that ended Monday morning.

The 23-year-old Jones passed Kyle Larson for the lead at Darlington Raceway and held strong through a final series of green flag pit stops for his second career win — and his first since taking the summer event at Daytona in 2018.

Heavy rains delayed the start of the race more than four hours. Things finally ended at close to 2 a.m., some eight hours after the event's scheduled start.

Busch led the most laps at 118, despite starting from the back because of an engine switch. Busch looked like he'd end in second before hitting the wall on the next-to-last lap and dropping to third.

Larson was second. Kevin Harvick was fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

Jones' win was the 13th this season for JGR and meant all four of Joe Gibbs racers has at least one victory.

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — Will Power won at Portland International Raceway in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship.

Newgarden started Sunday's race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.

Newgarden is seeking his second title in three years.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing the first victory of his Formula One career and ending Ferrari's long wait for a win.

Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve.

Leclerc dedicated it to the French driver Anthoine Hubert who died Saturday, following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.

Moments after winning, Leclerc pointed to the sky and then to Hubert's name written on the side of his car.

GOLF

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Australia's Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Portland Classic and deny teenager Yealimi Noh's bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour.

Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. She finished at 21 under and won for the second time this season. She claimed the KPGM Women's PGA Championship in June.

The 18-year-old Noh, who turned down an offer to play for UCLA and instead went pro in February, led by three strokes entering the final round and held the same margin after 14 holes. But, she struggled down the stretch and settled for a final-round 71 and 20 under.

Brittany Altomoare carded a 69 and finished third at 17 under. Canadian Brooke Henderson (71) and Nasa Hataoka (66) tied for fourth at 15 under.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday.

His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron.

Short's final round included six birdies and two bogeys to give the 55-year-old golfer from Austin, Texas, just his second-ever PGA Tour Champions victory. His last one was also in Canada at the 2014 Quebec Championship.

McCarron rolled in a 39-foot putt for eagle on the 18th hole to card a round of 5-under 65, which pulled him into a tie for the lead with Short and Tom Gillis at 12 under. He then watched as Short made his clutch birdie, while Gillis fell back into fourth at 10 under with a double bogey on the last hole.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch shot 69 to fall back into third at 11 under. Joe Durant, Billy Andrade and Tom Byrum finished in a tie for fifth at 9 under.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not.

History repeated itself for McIlroy at the Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps, where he lost a playoff as a 19-year-old in 2008.

Soderberg seemed to waste his best chance of victory on the 17th green, three-putting from five feet to fall into a share of the lead at 14 under.

The 28-year-old Swede carded a 4-under 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and was soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70).

FIGURE SKATING

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Alysa Liu became the first American woman to land a quad in competition when she hit her signature quadruple lutz during a dominant free skate to win the Junior Grand Prix on Saturday.

Liu opened her program with the tough triple axel, landed a triple lutz-triple toe combination and then a sequence that included a triple lutz and a triple salchow. The result was a free skate score of 80.14 for the 14-year-old American, nearly 14 points ahead of Yeonjeong Park of South Korea.

Liu also won the short program to finish the Grand Prix with 208.10 points. Park was second with 186.58 points, and Russia's Anastasia Tarakanova edged South Korea's Seoyeon Ji by 0.03 points for third.

OBITUARY

Tom Collins, whose Champions on Ice figure skating tour helped hundreds of skaters prolong their careers, had died. He was 88.

His family says Collins died Sunday at his home in Minneapolis.

A former skater in Holiday on Ice, Collins organized an exhibition tour of the United States with world champion skaters in 1969. It was the forerunner of Champions on Ice, which became known to people in the sport as "Tommy's Tour."

Among those champions on that tour were Scott Hamilton, Brian Boitano and Michelle Kwan.

Collins was inducted into the figure skating halls of fame of the United States and Canada — he was born in Canada — and in 2006 sold the U.S. rights to the show.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hal Naragon, who caught three Hall of Fame pitchers on Cleveland's 1954 World Series team, has died. He was 90.

The Indians said Naragon died Saturday in Barberton, Ohio, where the high school's baseball field is named in his honor.

Naragon made his debut with Cleveland in 1951 and played in three games that season before serving two years in the Marine Corps.

He rejoined the Indians in '54, when the club won 111 games and made it to the Series led by a staff that featured Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn. Cleveland was swept in four games by the New York Giants in the Series.

Naragon played parts of seven seasons with Cleveland.