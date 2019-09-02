Hendricks expected to start for Chicago against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (58-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-63, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.94 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.47 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 45-24 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .400.

The Mariners are 29-40 on the road. Seattle has hit 214 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 29, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 32 home runs and is batting .230. Victor Caratini is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 45 extra base hits and has 72 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (finger), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back).