Scheiner, Rizzo lift Modesto over Visalia 6-5

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Visalia Rawhide 6-5 on Sunday.

Joe Rizzo singled four times with two runs for Modesto.

Up 2-1 in the third, Visalia extended its lead when Jancarlos Cintron hit a two-run double.

Modesto answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to cut into the Visalia lead. Scheiner hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by David Sheaffer en route to the tie.

The Nuts took the lead for good in the fifth when Connor Kopach hit an RBI double, driving in Scheiner.

Visalia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Anfernee Grier hit an RBI double, bringing home Jose Herrera in the eighth inning to cut the Modesto lead to 6-5.

Collin Kober (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Visalia starter Ryan Weiss (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.