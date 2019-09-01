Sports
Jackson’s single leads Burlington over Pulaski in 17 innings
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Kevon Jackson hit an RBI single in the top of the 17th inning to lead the Burlington Royals to a 5-4 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Sunday.
Jay Charleston scored the go-ahead run on the single after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
Reliever Patrick Smith (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Kenlly Montas (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
Vinnie Pasquantino singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.
