Lansing beats Fort Wayne 7-5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Tanner Kirwer and Jesus Lopez scored when a runner was thrown out in the fourth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 7-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday.

The play gave the Lugnuts a 5-2 lead.

The Lugnuts later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Kirwer and Lopez hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Fort Wayne saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chandler Seagle hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Agustin Ruiz in the sixth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 7-5.

Yorman Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for Lansing.

Lansing starter Cobi Johnson (3-9) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Omar Cruz (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

Jawuan Harris homered and singled, driving in two runs for the TinCaps. Seagle doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.