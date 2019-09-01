Hill helps to shut out Toledo, Columbus wins 7-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Cam Hill and five other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 7-0 on Sunday.

Hill (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Kyle Funkhouser (3-7) went three innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked five.

In the top of the second, Columbus crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Ernie Clement. The Clippers then added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Dioner Navarro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bobby Bradley, while Mark Mathias hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

For the Mud Hens, Christin Stewart singled three times. Toledo was held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Columbus staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.