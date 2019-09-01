Redmond’s homer leads Johnson City to 7-5 win over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday.

The home run by Redmond scored Aaron Antonini to give the Cardinals a 5-4 lead.

With the score tied 5-5 in the seventh, the Cardinals took the lead for good when Malcom Nunez hit a two-run double.

Dylan Pearce (2-2) got the win in relief while Yordi Rosario (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Aaron Shackelford homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Pirates. Matt Morrow singled three times, scoring two runs.