White Sox look to end 5-game skid against Braves

Chicago White Sox (60-75, third in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-54, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (14-7, 3.20 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (8-8, 3.39 ERA)

LINE: Braves -147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Braves are 41-27 in home games. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .381.

The White Sox are 27-40 on the road. Chicago has slugged .400 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 22 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 11-5. Dallas Keuchel earned his sixth victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Reynaldo Lopez took his 12th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 36 home runs and is slugging .521. Donaldson is 6-for-36 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .498. Moncada is 7-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (quad), Brian McCann: (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Jon Jay: (hip).