English hits grand slam, leads Hillsboro over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Tristin English hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 10-3 win over the Boise Hawks on Saturday.

The grand slam by English scored Joe Gillette, Ricky Martinez, and Eddie Hernandez to give the Hops a 6-2 lead.

The Hops later scored four runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Justin Garcia (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Colton Hathcock (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.